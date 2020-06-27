Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on July 15th

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (TSE:AQN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.216 per share on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock traded down C$0.52 on Friday, reaching C$17.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,973,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,885. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.22. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of C$13.84 and a 1 year high of C$22.39.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$624.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$719.52 million. On average, analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AQN. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

In other news, Senior Officer David John Bronicheski sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.50, for a total value of C$390,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 519,787 shares in the company, valued at C$10,135,846.50.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.