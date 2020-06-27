Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) Increases Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Algonquin Power & Utilities has a dividend payout ratio of 93.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities to earn $0.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.6%.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $12.68. 1,239,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,811. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $16.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.18.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $464.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

AQN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $14.00 to $15.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.96.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.