Alithya Group Inc. (NYSE:ALYA) Receives $2.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Alithya Group Inc. (NYSE:ALYA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.69.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALYA shares. Cormark cut shares of Alithya Group from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Echelon Wealth Partners cut shares of Alithya Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Alithya Group from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Acumen Capital cut shares of Alithya Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

ALYA stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.57. 13,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,051. Alithya Group has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $3.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.24.

Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 19th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $54.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.77 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALYA. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Alithya Group by 6,866.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 61,800 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Alithya Group by 12.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,940 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Alithya Group by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 62,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Alithya Group in the fourth quarter worth $408,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alithya Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,888,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 93,426 shares in the last quarter.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's digital strategy and transformation services include strategic consulting and organizational change, governance and strategic alignment, investment management, collaborative management and co-management, business and enterprise architecture, managing the people side of change, and project management.

