Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (AP.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1375 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.

Shares of AP.UN traded down C$0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$41.12. 240,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,864. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$41.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$48.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion and a PE ratio of 6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.02, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.49. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 1-year low of C$31.49 and a 1-year high of C$60.14.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AP.UN. TD Securities raised shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Raymond James set a C$45.00 price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. CIBC lowered their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$58.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$60.00 to C$56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$60.00 to C$56.50 in a report on Monday, May 4th.

In other Allied Properties Real Estate Investment news, Senior Officer Thomas Gerard Burns bought 3,000 shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$40.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$120,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 69,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,794,800.26. Also, Director Michael R. Emory purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$40.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,016,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 226,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,141,604.67. Insiders bought a total of 53,408 shares of company stock worth $2,155,059 in the last three months.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

