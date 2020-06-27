Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (AP.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1375 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.
Shares of AP.UN traded down C$0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$41.12. 240,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,864. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$41.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$48.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion and a PE ratio of 6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.02, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.49. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 1-year low of C$31.49 and a 1-year high of C$60.14.
A number of research firms have issued reports on AP.UN. TD Securities raised shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Raymond James set a C$45.00 price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. CIBC lowered their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$58.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$60.00 to C$56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$60.00 to C$56.50 in a report on Monday, May 4th.
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Company Profile
Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.
