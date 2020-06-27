Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1375 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th.

Shares of AP.UN stock traded down C$0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$41.12. 240,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,864. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 12 month low of C$31.49 and a 12 month high of C$60.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$41.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$48.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.02, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion and a PE ratio of 6.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$60.00 to C$56.50 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$58.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$59.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$61.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

In other news, Senior Officer Thomas Gerard Burns bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$40.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$120,540.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 69,557 shares in the company, valued at C$2,794,800.26. Also, Director Michael R. Emory purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$40.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,016,830.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 226,633 shares in the company, valued at C$9,141,604.67. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 53,408 shares of company stock worth $2,155,059.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

