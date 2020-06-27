Altus Group Ltd (TSE:AIF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Altus Group Ltd (TSE:AIF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.

Altus Group stock traded down C$0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$41.10. The stock had a trading volume of 89,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,424. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and a PE ratio of 112.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.90. Altus Group has a 12 month low of C$30.56 and a 12 month high of C$48.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$42.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$41.45.

Get Altus Group alerts:

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$131.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$131.04 million. Equities research analysts expect that Altus Group will post 1.6900001 EPS for the current year.

In other Altus Group news, Senior Officer Patricia Gabriel Ball sold 1,625 shares of Altus Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.71, for a total transaction of C$66,153.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 826 shares in the company, valued at C$33,626.46. Also, Senior Officer Michael Commons sold 5,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.70, for a total value of C$241,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$509,448.90. Insiders sold 9,579 shares of company stock worth $392,792 in the last three months.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AIF shares. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Altus Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$46.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Altus Group from C$45.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$25.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$44.00.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting), and Geomatics.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.