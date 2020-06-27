Altus Group Ltd (TSE:AIF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Altus Group Ltd (TSE:AIF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.

AIF traded down C$0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$41.10. 89,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,424. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$42.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$41.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and a PE ratio of 112.91. Altus Group has a 52-week low of C$30.56 and a 52-week high of C$48.77.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$131.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$131.04 million. Equities analysts predict that Altus Group will post 1.6900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on AIF shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Altus Group from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$45.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Altus Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$46.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$25.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altus Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$44.00.

In other Altus Group news, Senior Officer Michael Commons sold 5,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.70, for a total transaction of C$241,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$509,448.90. Also, Senior Officer Patricia Gabriel Ball sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.71, for a total value of C$66,153.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$33,626.46. Insiders sold 9,579 shares of company stock valued at $392,792 over the last ninety days.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting), and Geomatics.

