Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.327 per share by the technology company on Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th.

Amdocs has a dividend payout ratio of 30.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Amdocs to earn $4.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.31 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $60.82. 1,277,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,405. Amdocs has a fifty-two week low of $44.05 and a fifty-two week high of $77.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.40 and its 200-day moving average is $65.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Amdocs will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on DOX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Amdocs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Amdocs from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.83.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

