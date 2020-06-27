Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.94.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 16th.

AMRX traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.58. 2,877,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,649,530. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average of $4.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.26. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $7.48.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 22.05% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Kiely bought 10,000 shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.53 per share, with a total value of $45,300.00. Also, Director Jeffrey P. George bought 23,810 shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.16 per share, with a total value of $99,049.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,049.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,417,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,412,000 after purchasing an additional 146,620 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 54.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 19,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 7,005 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $178,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $87,000. 32.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

