AmsterdamCoin Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (AMS)

AmsterdamCoin (CURRENCY:AMS) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 27th. AmsterdamCoin has a total market capitalization of $4,518.14 and $3.00 worth of AmsterdamCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AmsterdamCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit. During the last seven days, AmsterdamCoin has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000039 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded 31.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin Coin Profile

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 14th, 2015. AmsterdamCoin’s total supply is 81,469,427 coins and its circulating supply is 50,201,886 coins. AmsterdamCoin’s official Twitter account is @amsterdam_coin . The official website for AmsterdamCoin is amsterdamcoin.com

Buying and Selling AmsterdamCoin

AmsterdamCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmsterdamCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmsterdamCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AmsterdamCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

