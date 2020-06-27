Analysts Anticipate Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $592.49 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) to post sales of $592.49 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cadence Design Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $588.43 million to $597.60 million. Cadence Design Systems posted sales of $580.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will report full-year sales of $2.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cadence Design Systems.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 41.74%. The company had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised Cadence Design Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $72.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.67.

CDNS stock traded up $1.18 on Monday, reaching $93.84. 3,763,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,026,577. Cadence Design Systems has a one year low of $51.39 and a one year high of $95.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.10.

In other news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.98, for a total value of $5,698,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 366,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,816,533.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roger S. Siboni sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $510,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,391 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,735.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 319,581 shares of company stock worth $26,041,504. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $12,738,711,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 10.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,625,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,956,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872,493 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 9.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,551,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,753,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,027 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 3.5% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,858,534 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $585,018,000 after purchasing an additional 296,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,819,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $403,039,000 after purchasing an additional 72,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

