Analysts Anticipate Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA) will report $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Endava’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.21. Endava posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endava will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.14. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Endava.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Endava had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $92.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DAVA shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Endava from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Endava in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Endava from $56.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised Endava from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Endava in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endava currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of DAVA stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.58. 331,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,755. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.45 and a 200 day moving average of $45.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Endava has a 1 year low of $27.21 and a 1 year high of $56.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 97.27, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Endava during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Endava during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Endava during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Endava by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Endava in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 33.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas.

