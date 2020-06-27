Analysts Anticipate Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) to announce $0.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. Essential Properties Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $41.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.38 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $228,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,837 shares in the company, valued at $3,241,418.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen D. Sautel acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 265,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,978.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 23,825 shares of company stock worth $282,976. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 270.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPRT traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,716,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,401. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $29.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.03%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

