Analysts Anticipate Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Analysts expect Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.37. Meta Financial Group reported earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 74.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Meta Financial Group.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $188.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.73 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 12.64%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CASH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASH traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.95. The company had a trading volume of 853,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.79 and its 200 day moving average is $26.88. Meta Financial Group has a twelve month low of $13.09 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.83 million, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.52%.

In other Meta Financial Group news, Director Frederick V. Moore sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $64,086.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,799.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William David Tull sold 46,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total transaction of $908,138.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Meta Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Meta Financial Group by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

