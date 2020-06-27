Analysts Anticipate SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SAP’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the highest is $1.32. SAP posted earnings of $1.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that SAP will report full-year earnings of $5.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.31 to $5.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.77 to $6.62. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SAP.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS.

SAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SAP from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on SAP in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.63.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in SAP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SAP during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in SAP during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in SAP by 758.7% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in SAP during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAP stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.78. The company had a trading volume of 449,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,252. The firm has a market cap of $164.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.97. SAP has a 1-year low of $90.89 and a 1-year high of $143.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

