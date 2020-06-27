Analysts Anticipate Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Terex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.75). Terex posted earnings of $1.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 135.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Terex will report full-year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.37). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $1.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Terex.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.30). Terex had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The firm had revenue of $833.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on TEX. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Terex from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Terex in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on Terex from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Cfra cut Terex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Terex from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.29.

In other Terex news, SVP Kevin A. Barr sold 5,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $116,921.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,571 shares in the company, valued at $524,345.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Amy George bought 2,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $44,192.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,812 shares of company stock worth $87,931. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Terex by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 34,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Terex by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Terex by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 28,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terex by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Terex by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Terex stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,550,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.53. Terex has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $33.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.61.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

