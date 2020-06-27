Analysts Anticipate Trane (NYSE:TT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Analysts expect that Trane (NYSE:TT) will post $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Trane’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.04. Trane posted earnings of $2.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 66.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trane will report full year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $3.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $4.66. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Trane.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). Trane had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion.

TT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Trane in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Trane in a report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus cut shares of Trane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Trane in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Trane in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trane presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.07.

Shares of TT stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,365,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,938. Trane has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $146.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Trane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.28%.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $133,173.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,827.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TT. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Trane during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trane during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Trane during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trane during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Trane during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

