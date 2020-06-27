Analysts Expect Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) to Announce -$0.15 EPS

Brokerages expect Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.15). Aptose Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.63). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aptose Biosciences.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05).

Several brokerages have weighed in on APTO. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.79.

Shares of NASDAQ APTO traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.30. The stock had a trading volume of 664,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,266. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.64. Aptose Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The firm has a market cap of $591.86 million, a P/E ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.67.

In other Aptose Biosciences news, Director Warren Whitehead sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $127,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,250 shares in the company, valued at $364,387.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Aptose Biosciences by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 544.1% in the 1st quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 2,918,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,960 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $471,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

