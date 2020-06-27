Analysts Expect Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $242.73 Million

Brokerages expect Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) to announce sales of $242.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bancorpsouth Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $234.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $253.40 million. Bancorpsouth Bank posted sales of $226.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bancorpsouth Bank will report full year sales of $986.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $965.10 million to $999.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $986.38 million, with estimates ranging from $962.10 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bancorpsouth Bank.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $244.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.90 million. Bancorpsouth Bank had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 9.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share.

BXS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Bancorpsouth Bank from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wedbush downgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Bancorpsouth Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.83.

BXS traded down $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.95. The stock had a trading volume of 857,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,842. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.43. Bancorpsouth Bank has a one year low of $17.21 and a one year high of $32.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Bancorpsouth Bank’s payout ratio is 29.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,530,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,638,000 after purchasing an additional 80,064 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,635,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,453,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,631,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,645,000 after purchasing an additional 13,669 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,689,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,080,000 after purchasing an additional 111,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,686,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,900,000 after purchasing an additional 51,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

