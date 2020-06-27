Analysts Expect Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) to Post -$0.24 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) will announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.42). Chatham Lodging Trust reported earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 141.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to $0.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Chatham Lodging Trust.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.37). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $60.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.34 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLDT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chatham Lodging Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

Shares of NYSE CLDT traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.72. 1,042,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,490. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.86 and its 200-day moving average is $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.87 and a beta of 1.84. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $3.44 and a 52-week high of $19.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 18.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

