Analysts Expect Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN) to Announce -$0.15 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN) will announce ($0.15) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Miragen Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Miragen Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Miragen Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.33). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Miragen Therapeutics.

Get Miragen Therapeutics alerts:

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.78 million. Miragen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 778.69% and a negative return on equity of 154.14%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MGEN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.25.

Shares of Miragen Therapeutics stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $1.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,564,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,523,652. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.72. The stock has a market cap of $59.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Miragen Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $2.47.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 440,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 25,104 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Miragen Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 464,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 260,322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.37% of the company’s stock.

Miragen Therapeutics Company Profile

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, ocular, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells for the treatment of heart failure, as well as surgical incisions in high risk populations, severe lacerations, and severe burns in the United States and Japan.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Miragen Therapeutics (MGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Miragen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miragen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.