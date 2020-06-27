Analysts Expect Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.03 Billion

Analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) will announce sales of $2.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.07 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00 billion. Steel Dynamics posted sales of $2.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full year sales of $8.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.64 billion to $8.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.05 billion to $9.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

STLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Steel Dynamics from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised Steel Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Steel Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.55.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,744,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,228,000 after buying an additional 219,613 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 29.2% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 51,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 18.8% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 45,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 7,197 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 266.8% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 56,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.0% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 106,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STLD stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.42. 3,000,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,230,322. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.39. Steel Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $14.98 and a fifty-two week high of $35.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

