Analysts Expect Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) to Post $0.45 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) will announce earnings per share of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Upland Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.36. Upland Software posted earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $2.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Upland Software.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. The firm had revenue of $68.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of NASDAQ UPLD traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.67. 219,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,281. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Upland Software has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $48.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.07. The stock has a market cap of $849.25 million, a P/E ratio of -13.90, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.95.

In other news, COO Timothy Mattox sold 9,835 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $335,373.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 549,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,754,318. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 4,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $167,703.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,428,479.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,903 shares of company stock valued at $781,417. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPLD. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Upland Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Upland Software by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Upland Software by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Upland Software by 635.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,344 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

