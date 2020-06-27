Analysts Expect Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) to Post $0.45 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) will announce earnings per share of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Upland Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.36. Upland Software posted earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $2.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Upland Software.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. The firm had revenue of $68.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of NASDAQ UPLD traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.67. 219,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,281. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Upland Software has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $48.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.07. The stock has a market cap of $849.25 million, a P/E ratio of -13.90, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.95.

In other news, COO Timothy Mattox sold 9,835 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $335,373.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 549,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,754,318. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 4,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $167,703.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,428,479.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,903 shares of company stock valued at $781,417. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPLD. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Upland Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Upland Software by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Upland Software by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Upland Software by 635.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,344 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

Earnings History and Estimates for Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD)

