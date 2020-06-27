Analysts Set Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Target Price at $28.83

Shares of Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.83.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Bancorpsouth Bank from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Bancorpsouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Bancorpsouth Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th.

NYSE:BXS traded down $1.32 on Friday, hitting $20.95. 857,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,842. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.43. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 52 week low of $17.21 and a 52 week high of $32.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.05.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $244.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.90 million. Bancorpsouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 19.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.48%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Bancorpsouth Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,000. 62.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

