Analysts Set Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) PT at $16.00

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

In related news, CFO Carl M. Carlson bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.11 per share, for a total transaction of $27,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter O. Wilde bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $42,850.00. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $134,440. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRKL. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,787,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,440,000 after acquiring an additional 145,044 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,750,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,020,000 after acquiring an additional 202,083 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,526,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,579,000 after acquiring an additional 137,619 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,959,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,255,000 after acquiring an additional 138,960 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,428,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,115,000 after acquiring an additional 11,016 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BRKL traded down $0.36 on Monday, hitting $9.31. The stock had a trading volume of 654,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,350. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $763.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.78. Brookline Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $16.96.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.45). Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $71.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.56 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.82%.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

