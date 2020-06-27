Analysts Set Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Target Price at $98.17

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, nineteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.96.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Crowdstrike in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crowdstrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $6.92 on Monday, reaching $98.79. 17,255,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,635,774. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.08. Crowdstrike has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $108.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -123.49.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $178.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.39 million. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 23.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.48%. Crowdstrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Crowdstrike will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total transaction of $6,855,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 230,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,810,851.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 6,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total transaction of $674,656.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,684,990 shares of company stock valued at $719,523,410 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,713,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crowdstrike by 33.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 54.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

