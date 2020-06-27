Analysts Set Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) Price Target at $30.63

Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.63.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

In related news, EVP Wolfgang Maasberg sold 1,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total value of $49,881.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,701,957.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 304,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.08 per share, for a total transaction of $5,818,961.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 282,553 shares of company stock worth $7,244,725. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Fastly by 12,226.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,108,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091,613 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Fastly by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 68,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 33,159 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fastly by 47.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 375,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 121,446 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Fastly by 300.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 48,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Fastly during the first quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.11% of the company’s stock.

FSLY traded up $4.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.51. 26,478,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,154,229. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -129.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.15 and its 200 day moving average is $27.41. Fastly has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $87.97.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $63.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.40 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fastly will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

