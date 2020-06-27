Analysts Set Suedzucker AG (ETR:SZU) Price Target at €15.16

Shares of Suedzucker AG (ETR:SZU) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €14.93 ($16.78).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SZU shares. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Suedzucker in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.70 ($15.39) price target on shares of Suedzucker and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Independent Research set a €15.00 ($16.85) price target on shares of Suedzucker and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €15.60 ($17.53) price target on shares of Suedzucker and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th.

Shares of SZU stock traded up €0.14 ($0.16) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €14.05 ($15.79). 164,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,903. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €13.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of €14.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.94. Suedzucker has a 52-week low of €9.97 ($11.20) and a 52-week high of €17.16 ($19.28). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.61.

Südzucker AG supplies sugar products in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, animal feed and, fertilizers to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

