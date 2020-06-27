Analyzing Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) and CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) and CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Companhia Paranaense de Energia alerts:

0.4% of Companhia Paranaense de Energia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.5% of CENT PUERTO S A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CENT PUERTO S A/S has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Companhia Paranaense de Energia pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. CENT PUERTO S A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Companhia Paranaense de Energia pays out 30.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CENT PUERTO S A/S pays out 10.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Companhia Paranaense de Energia and CENT PUERTO S A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Companhia Paranaense de Energia 12.14% 10.14% 4.79% CENT PUERTO S A/S 21.16% 11.97% 6.07%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia and CENT PUERTO S A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Companhia Paranaense de Energia 0 1 3 0 2.75 CENT PUERTO S A/S 1 2 0 0 1.67

CENT PUERTO S A/S has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 187.36%. Given CENT PUERTO S A/S’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CENT PUERTO S A/S is more favorable than Companhia Paranaense de Energia.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Companhia Paranaense de Energia and CENT PUERTO S A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Companhia Paranaense de Energia $3.95 billion 0.77 $504.25 million $1.60 6.98 CENT PUERTO S A/S $606.52 million 0.65 $182.34 million $0.99 2.64

Companhia Paranaense de Energia has higher revenue and earnings than CENT PUERTO S A/S. CENT PUERTO S A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Companhia Paranaense de Energia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Companhia Paranaense de Energia beats CENT PUERTO S A/S on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 17 hydroelectric plants, 12 wind plants, and 1 thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,024.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 2,698.3 kilometers of transmission lines and 196,951.2 kilometers of distribution lines. It holds concessions to distribute electricity in 394 municipalities in the State of Paraná and in the municipality of Porto União in the State of Santa Catarina. The company also provides telecommunication services to corporate clients, including supermarkets, universities, banks, Internet service providers, and television networks, as well as to retail clients; and broadband Internet access to public elementary and middle schools. In addition, it supplies piped gas to 39,377 customers, including thermoelectric plants, cogeneration plants, gas stations, other businesses, and residences through a gas distribution network covering 812 kilometers in the State of Paraná. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Curitiba, Brazil.

CENT PUERTO S A/S Company Profile

Central Puerto S.A. generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants and one hydroelectric generation plant with an installed capacity of 3,663 MW. It also operates a wind farm Achiras I with an installed capacity of 48 megawatts, as well as produces steam. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.