Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) & Rio Tinto (OTCMKTS:RIO) Head-To-Head Contrast

Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) and Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) are both large-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Rio Tinto and Anglo American’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rio Tinto N/A N/A N/A Anglo American N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Rio Tinto and Anglo American, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rio Tinto 3 10 7 0 2.20 Anglo American 1 8 7 0 2.38

Rio Tinto currently has a consensus target price of $57.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.15%. Given Rio Tinto’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Rio Tinto is more favorable than Anglo American.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rio Tinto and Anglo American’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rio Tinto $43.17 billion 1.61 $8.01 billion $6.33 8.82 Anglo American $29.87 billion 1.08 $3.55 billion $1.35 8.53

Rio Tinto has higher revenue and earnings than Anglo American. Anglo American is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rio Tinto, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Rio Tinto pays an annual dividend of $4.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. Anglo American pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Rio Tinto pays out 73.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Anglo American pays out 31.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Rio Tinto has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Rio Tinto is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Rio Tinto has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anglo American has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.6% of Rio Tinto shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Anglo American shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Rio Tinto beats Anglo American on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum. Rio Tinto Group is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

