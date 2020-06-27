Apollo Currency Hits Market Cap of $16.52 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 27th. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $16.52 million and approximately $667,599.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including BitMart, CoinBene and IDAX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006567 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002151 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000258 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 14,685,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

Apollo Currency can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDAX and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

