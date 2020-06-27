ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (ABR) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a dividend payout ratio of 571.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH to earn $1.10 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 109.1%.

Get ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH alerts:

NYSE:ABR traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.26. The company had a trading volume of 13,773,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,655,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 18.74 and a current ratio of 18.74. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $15.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.63.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $88.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.70 million. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 3.58%. Equities analysts forecast that ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH news, Director Melvin F. Lazar acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,350,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ABR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

About ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

Read More: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.