ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (ABR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on July 15th

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a dividend payout ratio of 571.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH to earn $1.10 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 109.1%.

ABR traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $9.26. 13,773,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,655,837. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $15.77. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 18.74 and a current ratio of 18.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.56 and its 200-day moving average is $10.63.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.84). ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $88.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

In other news, Director Melvin F. Lazar bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 225,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,350,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

