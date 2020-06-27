ARC Resources Ltd (TSE:ARX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ARC Resources Ltd (TSE:ARX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$8.18.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ARX shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ARC Resources from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Tudor Pickering & Holt upgraded ARC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$8.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. TD Securities downgraded ARC Resources from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$11.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded ARC Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th.

Shares of ARX traded down C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$4.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,721,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,704,657. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93. ARC Resources has a 12 month low of C$2.42 and a 12 month high of C$8.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$5.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.88, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.57.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$268.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$295.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that ARC Resources will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.75%.

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

