Arepacoin (AREPA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.00

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 27th. During the last seven days, Arepacoin has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Arepacoin has a total market cap of $29,452.26 and $3.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arepacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00054164 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Arepacoin Profile

Arepacoin is a coin. It was first traded on February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 16,962,955 coins. Arepacoin’s official message board is arepacoinve.info/# . Arepacoin’s official website is www.arepacoinve.info . Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arepacoin Coin Trading

