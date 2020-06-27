Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.55.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ares Capital from $19.50 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Ares Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Ares Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:ARCC traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $13.95. 3,178,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,750,662. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of -232.50 and a beta of 1.17. Ares Capital has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $19.33.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.83 million. Ares Capital had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. Ares Capital’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Capital will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.47%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 84.66%.

In other news, Director Michael K. Parks purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.71 per share, for a total transaction of $29,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,282,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $61,221,000 after buying an additional 45,695 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,914,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,352,000 after buying an additional 516,104 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 8.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,760,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,776,000 after buying an additional 222,276 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,698,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,332,000 after buying an additional 374,362 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the first quarter worth $24,465,000. Institutional investors own 33.37% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

