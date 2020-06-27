Arqma 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3,012.00 (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 27th. During the last seven days, Arqma has traded down 25.5% against the US dollar. Arqma has a total market cap of $42,388.14 and approximately $3,012.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9,119.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $226.75 or 0.02486494 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $226.92 or 0.02488418 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.69 or 0.00468088 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00013533 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00693248 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00064650 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.31 or 0.00584643 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00015784 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2018. Arqma's total supply is 11,310,590 coins and its circulating supply is 5,266,047 coins.

Arqma's official website is arqma.com.

Arqma Coin Trading

Arqma can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

