Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (AX.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th.

AX.UN stock traded down C$0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$7.49. The stock had a trading volume of 296,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,057. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a PE ratio of -29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.03, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 12-month low of C$5.41 and a 12-month high of C$13.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.64 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.92.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.50 to C$10.25 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$9.15 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

In other news, Director Armin Martens bought 10,000 shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.88 per share, with a total value of C$78,817.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 344,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,712,408.24. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 42,000 shares of company stock worth $308,117.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

