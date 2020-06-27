Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:AX.UN)

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th.

AX.UN stock traded down C$0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching C$7.49. 296,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,057. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$7.64 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.92. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a twelve month low of C$5.41 and a twelve month high of C$13.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.60.

A number of brokerages have commented on AX.UN. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$9.15 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th.

In other news, Director Armin Martens bought 10,000 shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.00 per share, with a total value of C$70,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 374,140 shares in the company, valued at C$2,618,980. Insiders purchased 42,000 shares of company stock worth $308,117 in the last quarter.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Company Profile

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

