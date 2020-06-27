Asian Fintech (AFIN) Price Up 6.2% Over Last 7 Days

Asian Fintech (CURRENCY:AFIN) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Asian Fintech has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and $25,140.00 worth of Asian Fintech was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Asian Fintech token can now be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, Crex24 and P2PB2B. During the last week, Asian Fintech has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010987 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.96 or 0.01842467 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00170981 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00049471 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000719 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00110353 BTC.

Asian Fintech Profile

Asian Fintech’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Asian Fintech’s official message board is medium.com/@afincoin . The official website for Asian Fintech is www.afincoin.io . Asian Fintech’s official Twitter account is @AfinCoin

Asian Fintech Token Trading

Asian Fintech can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, LATOKEN and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Fintech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Asian Fintech should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Asian Fintech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

