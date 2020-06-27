Associated Capital Group Inc (NYSE:AC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Associated Capital Group Inc (NYSE:AC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.75.

AC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Associated Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Associated Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Associated Capital Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Associated Capital Group from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

Get Associated Capital Group alerts:

Shares of Associated Capital Group stock traded down $1.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.80. 28,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,007. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.90 and its 200 day moving average is $38.16. Associated Capital Group has a 1 year low of $24.33 and a 1 year high of $65.46.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($3.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.37 million for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 185.30%.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th.

In related news, Chairman Mario J. Gabelli bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.93 per share, with a total value of $129,650.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,930. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Mario J. Gabelli bought 2,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.66 per share, with a total value of $105,614.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 84.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. 11.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory and asset management services in the United States. It offers alternative investment management, institutional research, and underwriting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Rye, New York.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Associated Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.