ATC Coin (ATCC) Price Tops $0.0030 on Top Exchanges

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 27th. In the last week, ATC Coin has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. ATC Coin has a total market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $655.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ATC Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Instant Bitex and BiteBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.43 or 0.00466133 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00013551 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000729 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006661 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003453 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003463 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000450 BTC.

ATC Coin Profile

ATCC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,605,903 coins. ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com . ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

ATC Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Instant Bitex and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATC Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

