Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.49) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Athenex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.52) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.46). Athenex posted earnings of ($0.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Athenex will report full year earnings of ($1.71) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.14) to ($1.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($1.13). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Athenex.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $46.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.95 million. Athenex had a negative net margin of 87.86% and a negative return on equity of 67.88%.

A number of analysts have commented on ATNX shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Athenex in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Athenex in a report on Sunday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Athenex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of Athenex stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,913,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,031. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.03. Athenex has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $21.11.

In other news, CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau purchased 2,000 shares of Athenex stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.81 per share, with a total value of $25,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,114,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,902,624.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATNX. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in Athenex by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 11,532,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,100,000 after acquiring an additional 797,222 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in Athenex by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 4,009,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,125 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Athenex by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,468,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,109,000 after acquiring an additional 20,756 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Athenex by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 884,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 89,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Athenex by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 834,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,743,000 after acquiring an additional 228,511 shares in the last quarter. 56.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

