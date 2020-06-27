Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.20 Million

Brokerages expect Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) to announce $21.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Athenex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.00 million and the highest is $21.40 million. Athenex posted sales of $22.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Athenex will report full year sales of $118.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $116.17 million to $121.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $131.91 million, with estimates ranging from $114.00 million to $147.92 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Athenex.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $46.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.95 million. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 67.88% and a negative net margin of 87.86%.

ATNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Athenex in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Athenex in a report on Sunday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

In other Athenex news, CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau bought 2,000 shares of Athenex stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.81 per share, for a total transaction of $25,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,114,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,902,624.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Athenex by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 11,532,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,100,000 after buying an additional 797,222 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Athenex by 44.6% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 4,009,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,032,000 after buying an additional 1,237,125 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Athenex by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,468,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,109,000 after buying an additional 20,756 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Athenex by 11.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 884,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after buying an additional 89,283 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Athenex by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 834,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,743,000 after buying an additional 228,511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

Athenex stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,913,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,031. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.03. Athenex has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $21.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Athenex

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

