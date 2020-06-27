ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the technology company on Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.

ATN International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 183.3% annually over the last three years. ATN International has a payout ratio of -200.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect ATN International to earn $0.01 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6,800.0%.

ATNI traded down $1.09 on Friday, reaching $57.91. The company had a trading volume of 100,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,601. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.70 and a 200-day moving average of $58.19. The company has a market capitalization of $942.88 million, a P/E ratio of -91.92 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ATN International has a one year low of $37.01 and a one year high of $79.64.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $110.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.99 million. ATN International had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. Research analysts predict that ATN International will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other ATN International news, CEO Michael T. Prior sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $120,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,050 shares in the company, valued at $26,713,081.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael T. Prior sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total transaction of $183,936.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,131,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $325,796 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATNI shares. Raymond James lowered shares of ATN International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, National Securities downgraded shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.60.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.

