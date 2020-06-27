ATN International Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:ATNI)

ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the technology company on Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th.

ATN International has raised its dividend by an average of 183.3% per year over the last three years. ATN International has a dividend payout ratio of -200.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect ATN International to earn $0.01 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6,800.0%.

ATN International stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.91. 100,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,601. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.19. ATN International has a 12 month low of $37.01 and a 12 month high of $79.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $942.88 million, a PE ratio of -91.92 and a beta of 0.16.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). ATN International had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $110.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.99 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ATN International will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Prior sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total transaction of $183,936.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,131,624. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael T. Prior sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $120,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,713,081.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,700 shares of company stock worth $325,796. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ATNI. BidaskClub lowered ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James downgraded ATN International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Securities downgraded ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.60.

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.

