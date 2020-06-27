Auctus Price Tops $0.0710 (AUC)

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 27th. Auctus has a total market capitalization of $4.67 million and $26,798.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Auctus token can now be purchased for $0.0710 or 0.00000778 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Auctus has traded up 46.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Auctus alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001244 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00046278 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $468.23 or 0.05135123 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003098 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00055222 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00031649 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004561 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00012180 BTC.

Auctus Profile

AUC is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,636 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,829,635 tokens. The official message board for Auctus is blog.auctus.org . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Auctus is auctus.org

Buying and Selling Auctus

Auctus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auctus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Auctus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auctus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.