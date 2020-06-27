Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) Receives $29.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.88.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Desjardins upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.20 to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upgraded Aurora Cannabis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd.

ACB stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,777,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,132,770. Aurora Cannabis has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $95.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.71 and its 200-day moving average is $16.36.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $56.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.93 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 442.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis will post -10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 1.5% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 64,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 36.2% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 200,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 9,002 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 9,245 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 164,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 9,610 shares during the period.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

