Autonio Market Cap Hits $38,422.47 (NIO)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIO) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Autonio has a market capitalization of $38,422.47 and approximately $9.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Autonio has traded down 23.5% against the US dollar. One Autonio token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX, Mercatox and Exrates.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.10 or 0.01767529 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00167718 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00049351 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000698 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00106703 BTC.

Autonio Token Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,460,010 tokens. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . The official website for Autonio is auton.io

Autonio Token Trading

Autonio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Exrates, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

