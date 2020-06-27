AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Receives $1,216.46 Average Target Price from Analysts

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,216.46.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price objective (up from $1,119.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Cfra reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $1,275.00 price objective (up from $1,250.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wedbush increased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,120.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wolfe Research raised AutoZone from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AutoZone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,104.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,335. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,110.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,067.49. AutoZone has a 52-week low of $684.91 and a 52-week high of $1,274.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.91.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $14.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.80 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 91.18% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $15.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AutoZone will post 62.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,100.21, for a total value of $193,636.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,751.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 1,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.00, for a total value of $2,154,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,137 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.